How Dare You?: Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday, An Investigation

The Kardashians have never met a vacation they didn’t take.

And so it was that Kimberly Noel Kardashian West’s family went to a private island for her 40th birthday. It is not going over well because no one wants or needs rich people to be happy, least of all to tell us about it.

On a regularly bleak Tuesday, Kim tweeted a thread that included this message: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

There were many photos. Photos of the family! Photos of Kim on the beach! Photos of Kim with normal people! Photos of a cake that wouldn’t make it past Cake Week on the Great British Bake-Off!

As a hater, I made a detailed study of the pictures both on Twitter and Instagram. In order to put some heft behind my hatering, I wanted to know: Where on Earth did they go?

I put on my Journalist hat.

One of the forty people in Kim’s inner circle happened to slip to TMZ all the details of the trip including, totally coincidentally I’m sure, some of the same wording that Kim used on Instagram. (Is TMZ in the closest inner circle?) This same person(s) also slipped to TMZ some choppily edited video of the closest inner circle getting on the Boeing 777 that had been chartered for the trip. In case, you’re wondering ‘chartered’ is how rich people say ‘rented.’

The video includes shots of the family and assorted hangers-on playing Uno, the fancy bucket seats on the plane, and shots of Kris Jenner’s situationship Corey Gamble chopping it up by the on-plane bar/social area. And would you look at that? There’s a logo of some kind on the front of said bar. I put my Journalist Magnifying Glasses on, took a screenshot and found an image of two seahorses separated by an arc of jewels. As they’re found in nature, of course.

ooooh pretty seahorses!

A Google Image reverse search found that the logo belongs to Crystal Cruises, a cruise ship firm that has a charter jet division named Crystal Aircruises. (See, rented jet does not have the same ring.) That jet is a Boeing-777 called Crystal Skye, a great name for a plane and also a OnlyFans star and also a popular self-published author.

However, the plane’s name is actually P4-XTL which, frankly, still works in all three scenarios but leads to slightly different outcomes. In any case, P4-XTL, or Miss Skye to friends, is the largest private tour jet in the world. And a girl like that doesn’t go places without getting noticed.

According to FlightRadar24, Miss Skye had recently flown between LAX, the Kardashians’ airport of choice, and Pape’ete, the capital city of French Polynesia. Unless this was a particularly expensive feint, Kim likely spent her 40th birthday in French Polynesia.

She once carried the Dallas Mavericks. Have you? No. Could you? Also no.

The number one Google Search result for “private island French Polynesia” is a resort called The Brando which is on Teti’aroa, an atoll that was once owned by actor and music video girl Marlon Brando, (“Private island” is rich people speak for “colonized.”) It also hosted Barack Obama who went there right after the inauguration for a month to write his memoir.

But it wouldn’t be this obvious, right? I had to do my due diligence and get some confirmation. I put on my Investigative Journalist scarf because it’s cold in my room.

In every closest inner circle, there is always one weak link. In this crew of forty, it is model and Kardashian sister Kendall Jenner who posted a video from the outdoor bar at the hotel. (Caption: “locations a secret.” Bless.) Someone else had helpfully been to the bar at the Brando and taken a Google Street View photo.

Seemingly, they’d sat in the exact same seat as Kendall because her view looks exactly like the view from the bar at The Brando. But in case you haven’t been to the tropics, you broke bitch, a lot of island bars have a grass roof that overlooks a beach.